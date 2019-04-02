Honour for landscaping firm from Lee-on-the-Solent 

A LANDSCAPING and garden design firm has been honoured for its work with a national award.

Landscapes 4 Living, in Lee-on-the-Solent, was given an APL Award from the Association of Professional Landscapers at its annual awards in London on Friday, March 15.

The firm was recognised for its work at a property in Winchester, in the £60,000 to £100,000 category.

It took a team of seven five months to complete and saw a garden created that suits an outdoor lifestyle with flexible entertaining areas, a covered outdoor kitchen area for year round use and features installed to break up the mass of the garden into usable spaces.

Wayne Brans, director, said: ‘We are very proud and honoured with this accolade.’

Wayne, who has 25 years landscaping experience, started the firm in 1995.