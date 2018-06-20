Honours for coach company

A MULTI-MILLION pound acquisition helped coach firm Lucketts Group pick up two prestigious awards.

The business picked up the Management Team of the Year and Deal of the Year (under £10m) awards at the Solent Deal Awards.

Tony Lawman, managing director, said: ‘Our management team is highly driven and working closely together as a team to achieve our ambitious growth plans.

‘I’m thrilled that has been recognised with the Management Team of the Year award.

‘Likewise, I’m thrilled that our acquisition of Mortons Travel has been applauded by our peers and I would like to thank all of our staff and business advisors for making it such a seamless transition.’

Last month Lucketts reported a turnover of £20.3m and record-breaking pre tax profits of £1.5m. The firm acquired Solent Coaches in Ringwood and Mortons Travel near Basingstoke earlier this year.