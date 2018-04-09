Hotel raises cash for charity

AS PART of a partnership, a hotel chain committed to raising £500,000 in three years for a cancer support charity — and has already tallied more than half the money.

Warner Leisure Hotels has raised £300,000 in just over 13 months for Macmillan Cancer Support and the company’s branch in Hayling Island, Lakeside Coastal Village, joined in with the initiative by hosting raffles and a game of tennis with pancakes and frying pans, raising £39,478.

General Manager Damian Skelton said: ‘We couldn’t have raised such a substantial sum of money without the willingness and participation of our guests.’