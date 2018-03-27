Housebuilding team receives five-star status once again

Have your say

A HOUSEBUILDING team has achieved a five-star customer satisfaction rating for a 13th consecutive year.

McCarthy and Stone in Hampshire has received the accolade from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) after an independent survey.

McCarthy and Stone achieved a combined customer satisfaction score of 93.5 per cent.

Managing director Shane Paull said: ‘Everything we do starts with quality in mind.

‘Five-star service is an integral part of our culture and we are continually striving to improve. We would also like to thank our customers for taking the time to pass on their feedback to the HBF.’