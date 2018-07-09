Housing firm expands its armed forces programme

A HOUSING development firm is expanding its former armed forces recruitment scheme.

Barratt Developments started the scheme, which takes ex forces personnel and trains them to become assistant site managers, with seven people last year. This year it is taking on 46 people.

Among those who have benefitted is Lewis Cunningham, from Waterlooville.

Lewis, 31, said: ‘My role in the army involved a lot of travel. Being a tank crewman meant I was constantly posted abroad and, when I wasn’t overseas, I’d often be away training.

‘When my eldest was born I missed the first few months of his life and that was really difficult. When my second was due I realised I wanted a career that would give me more time with my family and decided to leave the army.’

Lewis, who is currently working at David Wilson Homes’ Berewood Heath development in Waterlooville, said: ‘I never thought construction was something I could get into at my age.

‘Barratt was brilliant. They focus on the qualities you have and your potential rather than what qualifications you have already.’

Barratt Developments also runs an Armed Forces deposit contribution scheme which offers anyone in the army, navy or RAF money off.