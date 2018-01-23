Housing market predictions

A RESIDENTIAL property expert has said that the next 12 months will be positive yet challenging for the sector.

Managing director at Leaders, Allison Thompson, said that there are plenty of reasons to be confident whether you’re planning to sell, let, buy or rent in 2018.

Allison predicted that house prices and rents will continue to rise but believes that more people will get moving after the government announced that it will scrap stamp duty for first-time buyers.

Allison said: ‘Last year actually saw growth in house prices across the country and a renewed sense of positivity. We expect this to carry on through 2018.

‘Prices will continue to rise, making it a great time to sell, tenant demand is set to remain strong and recent changes to stamp duty payments will encourage more people across the country to get moving.’