Hovercraft service in big user group upgrade

THE world’s longest running commercial hovercraft service has upgraded its user group.

Hovertravel, the only scheduled passenger hovercraft service in Europe, is broadening the panel of customers involved in its Hovertravel Users Group (HUG) and publishing its terms of reference.

New members include representatives for school children, parents, local councils and the less abled.

The group is looking to add even more members to ensure different types of customers are represented.

Julie Horrocks, head of ground operations, said: ‘We started the HUG in 2010. It has since been copied by other transport operators and is a highly useful way for us to structure feedback from customers.

‘The HUG also allows Hovertravel to disseminate complex information by informing the HUG members who then, in turn, cascade the communication throughout the customer base.

‘We ask people to apply so we can ensure a balanced and constructive discussion.

‘The time commitment is just two hours in the evening four times per year.’