Hovertravel supports charity calendar initiative

HOVERTRAVEL is backing The Wight Brainy Bunch by helping to promote the charity’s latest fundraising initiative.

The Hoses & Helmets Calendar for 2018 was set up by the Brainy Bunch Team.

Mark Grimes and his wife Kathryn began the campaign after Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2015.

The charity raises money for various causes but is currently focusing on raising funds for the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton, where Mark underwent his craniotomy.

The centre provides a support network and funding for families on the Isle of Wight who have been affected by brain tumours.

Neil Chapman, managing director at Hovertravel, said: ‘We are announcing our support of this fabulous and worthy local charity by helping promote their 2018 calendar, which we will be selling alongside their Christmas cards in both our terminals.

‘We are keen to help contribute to the health and wealth of the communities it links across the Solent and we look to provide meaningful assistance as and when we can to charitable causes.’