How you can claim thousands of pounds in PPI for dead relatives

A MONEY-saving expert has explained how you can ‘urgently’ claim PPI for your relatives who have died.

But with the deadline for applying for PPI refunds coming up fast, you will have to act quick.

UK residents have until Thursday, August 29, which is just seven weeks away, to claim back money.

So far it is believed that £30 billion of Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) has been paid back, roughly £3,000 each, due to systemic miss-selling.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis says that in that time an estimated 10 million people who have passed away could be owed a refund for miss-sold PPI.

On his website, he wrote: ‘Families often discover their lost relative had taken out PPI during the onerous task of sorting through their affairs.

‘Finding it while sorting through paperwork for credit and store cards, mortgages, overdraft or catalogue debt – some even going back 30 years.

‘So it's important to know the PPI reclaim does not die with the individual.’

If you believe your deceased relatives have been miss-sold PPI you will have to act quick as you must start a claim by August 29.

Who can make a claim?

Martin Lewis has said that any money owed to a deceased person will become part of their estate and will go to their beneficiaries (eg, a spouse or children).

When you are making a claim, it will be one of the following who officially makes it:

- If there's a will, it is the executor.

- If there is no will, an administrator will make it.

- If it’s a small estate – less than £5,000 – it is the next of kin.

How to make a claim?

There is a free tool on MoneySavingExpert.com to help you make a PPI claim – you can find that by clicking this link here

You can also call the Financial Conduct Authority's free helpline on 0800 101 8800.