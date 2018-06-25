Hundreds of Emsworth homes without water after ‘emergency situation’

HOMES have been left with no water or low pressure after an ‘emergency situation’.

Portsmouth Water customers in Emsworth are having their water supplies restored after a fault earlier this morning.

The firm announced the problem just after 10am and said inspectors were ‘on site’ to fix it.

While Portsmouth Water’s website stated the issue was caused by ‘general maintenance’, customers phoning the company have been greeted with an automated message citing an ‘emergency situation’.

The firm said on Twitter: ‘Apologies to our customers in #Emsworth who have no water at the moment. We have inspectors on site and another on their way and we’re aiming to restore the supply as soon as possible.’

It later added: ‘Supplies are now being restored to #Emsworth. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

The News has contacted Portsmouth Water to find out how many homes have been affected.