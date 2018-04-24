Hunt for ‘small business friendly’ councils begins

THE FEDERATION of Small Businesses is on the hunt to find out which councils are ‘small business friendly’.

The organisation has launched this year’s bid to discover the best small business-friendly initiatives set out by local authorities across Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The Small Business Friendly Awards give local authorities the opportunity to nominate specific projects from the last year.

They are asked to identify projects which have had a great impact on their local business community and the local economy.

Neil Eames, development manager for the FSB Wessex Area, said: ‘The FSB looks to our local authorities to help create an environment for small businesses to survive and prosper.

‘It is very easy to criticise councils but FSB has worked hard to maintain a good working relationship, and these awards are a further initiative to recognise in public, the efforts made to encourage and improve local economic regeneration within the small business sector.’

The winning councils will be announced in mid-September.