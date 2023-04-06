News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
33 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
37 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
39 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
58 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

In pictures: Here are 11 of the best burger places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas -according to Google reviews

The city has so many top-notch burger places on offer – here are some of the best.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

From FEED to Meat and Barrel, there is a huge variety of burger joints across the city to satisfy everyone’s fast food needs and thanks to Google reviews, The News has compiled a list of some of the best.

NOW READ: The 11 best places to get fish and chips in Gosport and Fareham, according to Tripadvisor

Burgerz'n'Brewz in Osborne Road has a Google rating of 4.8 with 963 reviews.

1. Bangerz 'n' Burgerz, Southsea

Burgerz'n'Brewz in Osborne Road has a Google rating of 4.8 with 963 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 3,518 reviews.

2. Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill

Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 3,518 reviews. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Merchant House, in Highland Road, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 806 reviews.

3. The Merchant House, Southsea

The Merchant House, in Highland Road, Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 with 806 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
7 bone in Guildhall Walk has a Google rating of 4.5 with 1,421 reviews.

4. 7 bone, Portsmouth

7 bone in Guildhall Walk has a Google rating of 4.5 with 1,421 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthGoogleGosportFarehamTripAdvisor