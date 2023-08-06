News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

In pictures: Here are 9 family friendly pubs in Portsmouth including The Wellington and The Dolphin

Portsmouth comes equipped with a range of pubs that are ideal venues for a gathering.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

Trying to find a pub that is perfect for everyone in the family can be tricky – but look no further because here are 9 pubs in Portsmouth that are family friendly.

From one of the oldest pubs in the city, The Dolphin, to pubs that have play areas, there are so many places that are family friendly.

Portsmouth is full of traditional pubs that are family friendly and here are just a few.

1. Family friendly pubs in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is full of traditional pubs that are family friendly and here are just a few. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Florence Arms is known for having a warm and friendly atmosphere and it is a perfect place to take the family. Picture: Malcolm Wells (14532-2274)

2. The Florence Arms, Southsea

The Florence Arms is known for having a warm and friendly atmosphere and it is a perfect place to take the family. Picture: Malcolm Wells (14532-2274) Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre has been designed to welcome families and there is a soft play area which is perfect if you have young children wanting to play instead of sitting with the adults. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, Portsmouth

The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre has been designed to welcome families and there is a soft play area which is perfect if you have young children wanting to play instead of sitting with the adults. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: -

Photo Sales
Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is known for being welcoming. It has been described as a 'comfortable pub ideal for family get-togethers'.

4. The Eastney Tavern, Southsea

Nestled away in Cromwell Road, this pub is known for being welcoming. It has been described as a 'comfortable pub ideal for family get-togethers'. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Portsmouth