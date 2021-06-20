Co-owner Phil Davies with customers Laura Trowern and her children, Rupert, two, and Oscar, eight. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190621-01)

Pigeon Books marked one year in business on Tuesday, June 15, but decided to celebrate on Saturday as it coincides with the start of Independent Bookshop Week.

Phil Davies who owns the shop along with his wife Mel, said: ‘It’s lovely that we’re celebrating after our first year, particularly after the lockdown.

‘It’s a celebration all round - it’s an achievement for anyone, let alone through a pandemic.

Co-owner Phil Davies. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190621-04)

‘We’re getting to do something that we wanted to do and the support’s been fantastic.

‘People seem genuinely happy that we’re here, and we’re happy to be here too.’

The Albert Road bookshop hosted a small, socially-distanced party with some freebies for customers.

Two people or households have been allowed in at a time to make sure there is enough space for customers to distance.

Phil added: ‘It’s been a pretty busy day, we’ve had people in constantly. It’s been nice and steady.

‘We’ve got some £5 National Book Tokens and cakes, it’s been nice all day, good times.

‘It’s lovely to still be here a year later!

‘We really want to thank Southsea for being so supportive and liking what we’re doing.

‘We’ve got all sorts of plans that we want to do in the future - readings and book launches, and being able to have more than two people in the shop!’

Independent Bookshop Week 2021 takes place from June 19 to 26, and is organised by the Booksellers Association.

Find out more about Pigeon Books at pigeonbooks.co.uk.

