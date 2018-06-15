Indian restaurant Zayns to close – however it’s not all bad news for Drayton

INDIAN restaurant Zayns is to close – but will be reopening as a restaurant with a focus on world cuisine.

The venue, in Havant Road, Drayton, will shut its doors on July 1.

However, manager Joanne Upton has taken on the business. After a short refurbishment, it will be opening again as Baba Ganoush, selling tapas dishes from around the world with a more welcoming bar, 92-inch television and relaxed atmosphere.

Joanne, from Horndean, said: ‘I have been working there for a couple of months and I have been listening to what the customers want. Currently it’s not what they need as there are too many other Indian restaurants nearby, so it’s time for something new.’

Joanne, who has previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, hopes to bring some of the high standards of fine dining to the venture.

The 31-year-old mum-of-two has gone into business with Portsmouth entrepreneur Kaz Miah, who owns the Red Lounge group.

The venue will employ four chefs and 10 front-of-house staff. The opening date is yet to be confirmed.