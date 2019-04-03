A LONG-STANDING curry house in Cowplain has closed down – but its owner has plans to turn it into a takeaway hub.

Palash was a fixture in London Road for more than two decades but it served its last curry last month. A sign on the door thanks its customers.

Owner Kaz Miah, who also runs several businesses across the area, including Kassia restaurants in Southsea, Cowplain and Drayton, said that it was with great sadness that he had closed the takeaway.

The takeaway held a special place in Kaz’s h e art as it was where he had his first job aged 15. He bought the business last year.

Kaz said he wa s sorry that he could not turn Palash’s fortunes ar ound.

He said: ‘I have now seen why it wasn’t working. It needed to shut, it had run its course.

‘People think businesses are easy money but it t akes hard work. It is very sad that Palash has gone.’

He now plans to spend the next eight weeks turning the venue into a commercial kitchen which would hou se several different takeaway businesses, selling food like curries and burgers. ​​​​​​