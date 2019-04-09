Infrared firm starts project with university 

Have your say

PIONEERING infrared company iRed has partnered with the University of Portsmouth to drive research into the energy efficiency of buildings.

The project is designed to provide an effective method of assessing new homes.

iRed, in Emsworth, as well as selling infrared cameras and drones, trains hundreds of people each month to use infrared technology.

The new tie-up is through the Knowledge Transfer Partnership, a part government-funded programme.

iRed’s MD Ray Faulkner said: ‘Our aim is to create a simple, accurate, standardised mechanism that can establish whether newly built houses are as efficient as the design claims. The project is in everyone’s interest and we are looking for a major housebuilder to join us.’