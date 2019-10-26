Inside the £8m Solent Forts which come with a lighthouse, pub, spa and more

Hotels No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are on the market and are expected to fetch upwards of £8 million, while an auction will also be held for Horse Sand Fort, which is used to record the history of the follies, on November 1 with bids starting at £750,000. Here’s a look at what you could own

General view of Spitbank Fort, which is part of Solent Forts and is up for sale along with No Man's Fort and Horse Sand Fort. Andrew Matthews/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

General view of No Man's fort which is on sale along with Spitbank Fort and Horse Sand Fort. Andrew Matthews/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

Beach hut styled changing rooms for spa guests staying at No Man's Fort Andrew Matthews/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

A view from inside the Beacon room at the top of the lighthouse on No Man's fort Andrew Matthews/PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

