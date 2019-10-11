Inside the £8m Solent Forts which come with a pub, lighthouse, spa and more
A trio of historic forts off the coast of Southsea have gone on sale.
Hotels No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are on the market and are expected to fetch upwards of £8 million, while an auction will also be held for Horse Sand Fort, which is used to record the history of the follies, on November 1 with bids starting at £750,000. Here’s a look at what you could own
General view of Spitbank Fort, which is part of Solent Forts and is up for sale along with No Man's Fort and Horse Sand Fort.