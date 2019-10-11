Solent Forts

Inside the £8m Solent Forts which come with a pub, lighthouse, spa and more

A trio of historic forts off the coast of Southsea have gone on sale. 

Hotels No Man's Fort and Spitbank Fort are on the market and are expected to fetch upwards of £8 million, while an auction will also be held for Horse Sand Fort, which is used to record the history of the follies, on November 1 with bids starting at £750,000. Here’s a look at what you could own 

General view of Spitbank Fort, which is part of Solent Forts and is up for sale along with No Man's Fort and Horse Sand Fort.
General view of No Man's fort which is on sale along with Spitbank Fort and Horse Sand Fort.
Beach hut styled changing rooms for spa guests staying at No Man's Fort
A view from inside the Beacon room at the top of the lighthouse on No Man's fort
