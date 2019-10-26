HERE is a substantial five-bedroom detached family home located on a generous garden plot measuring 0.43 acres.

The home, in Ranvilles Lane in Fareham, is on the market with Pearsons, with price upon application.

The property which has been improved and extended by its present owners briefly consists of an entrance hall, lounge, dining room which leads directly onto an orangery, sitting room and 36ft kitchen/family/dining room, a cloakroom and utility room completes the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, five bedrooms can be found and the fifth bedroom is currently being utilised as a study.

The master bedroom has its own large en-suite bathroom while the remaining bedrooms share a refitted shower room.

The property sits on a generous plot which is approached through wrought iron gates. There is ample off-road parking to the surfaced driveway in front of the property, which also provides access to the double garage.

The westerly aspect rear garden is a particular feature of this property and has been lovingly cared for and maintained by its present owner.

It has a number of features and also includes a heated swimming pool.

For more information get in touch with Pearsons on 01329 288241 or go to persons.com.