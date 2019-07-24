Inside the secluded £500k Fareham home going up for auction next month

Have your say

Whitley Lodge is to be sold at public auction at the end of next month.

The property goes under the hammer on August 28 at 11am at The Ageas Suite, Ageas Bowl Cricket Ground, Botley Road, West End, Southampton.

An open day taking place this coming Saturday has already been filled, but a further open day has been set for Friday, August 2 (10.30am) start.

Whitley Lodge is situated within delightful and established grounds which amount to almost one acre.

The house itself stands within an elevated position within the plot and enjoys a high degree of privacy.

Built in 1932, the property is constructed of local Funtley bricks and tiles and boasts well-proportioned living accommodation that includes reception hall, dual aspect drawing room with bay window and open fireplace, dining room with bay window, fitted kitchen, breakfast room/morning room and cloakroom.

On the first floor, there is a generous principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms, family bathroom and separate WC.

On the second floor there are a further two rooms, one of which is used as a study and the second as a fourth bedroom.

The gardens and grounds are a particular feature of this property which include a generous drive, large detached garage and extensive gardens.

There are also a large variety of established shrubs and plants and many mature trees.

An early viewing is strongly recommended by the sole agent.

The guide price is between £500,000 and £600,000, and the property is marked by Pearsons (01329 288241).

