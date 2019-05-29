Inside the Southsea pub The Scarlet Tap that’s reopened after a £300,000 makeover

A pub that has had a £300,000 makeover has the aim of bringing people together for food, drinks and entertainment.

The Scarlet Tap has opened in the former Slug and Lettuce venue in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

From left, Ed Harrison, Lydia Coote, manager Ash Paterson, Laura Stanley, Charlie Balsdon and Abbie Robinson.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-405)

It is part of the Stonegate Pub Company, the largest privately held managed pub operator in the UK, and hopes to create a fun, exciting space for locals to enjoy cocktails, food and hear local artists.

Ash Patterson, general manager of the Scarlet Tap, said: ‘It’s been an exciting time at the Scarlet Tap and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Southsea so they can try the new pub for themselves. We pride ourselves in creating a fantastic experience for every one of our customers, and thanks to our range of quality food and drink, events and regular offers, we’re sure that everyone will have a great time every time they come – especially when the sport season kicks in.’

Creating 11 new jobs, the £300,000 overhaul of the site has seen new seating booths installed, a large projector and 11 plasma TVs. Bold graphics and the different interior to the Slug with exposed brick, wooden flooring and a back bar, the contemporary and trendy pub feel is reflected in its menu and events.

The menu offers a selection of pub classics and small plates as well as sourdough pizzas and burgers. With a traditional pub kitchen and a modern design, there are 2-4-1 cocktails all day every day and house DJ music every Friday and Saturday night. For craft connoisseurs there will be a choice on rotation and for gin-fans, the menu pairing guide aims to provide a perfect selection.

The Scarlet Tap in Palmerston Road, Southsea.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-416)

The pub will show sporting fixtures and host live music, with the Champions League Final screened on Saturday. For the next five Sundays, local artists have been invited to perform from 5pm, starting this week with Richard Morris.