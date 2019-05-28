Inside the stunning £1.9 million Spanish-style villa up for sale on Hayling Island

Have your say

A home worth nearly £2 million has gone on sale on Hayling Island – and it looks like something straight out of Grand Designs.

The five-bedroom detatched house, in Northney, is on the market with a guide price of £1,995,000.

Picture: Fine and Country

Estate agents Fine and Country are marketing the property which has a large reception hall, five bathrooms, and a roof-top terrace with a fitted hot tub.

There is also a walk-in pantry and a relaxing ‘snug’ area with a recessed stone fireplace.

The Spanish-style villa has been redeveloped with Fareham-based Dwell Design.

Picture: Fine and Country

The listing says: ‘This contemporary, stylish and totally unique house is environmentally sustainable, energy efficient and a truly wonderful family home.

‘From the aesthetic design, incorporating Cedar wood and expansive glazing, to the minutia of its luxurious internal finish, it seems nothing has been overlooked.

‘A room with a view' is a commonly used expression which is applicable to not just one room in this house but rather to most, as there are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, providing an abundance of natural light to flood throughout. ‘

Picture: Fine and Country

The house is approached through double in-and-out electric gates, with a large brick-paved driveway and parking for multiple vehicles.

There is a secluded large rear garden with a variety of shrubs and trees, and a large decked terrace.

To arrange a view call Fine and Country on 02393 277277. The reference number is JP0002_100157005041.