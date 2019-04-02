A SPECIALIST insulation distributor has moved into an industrial unit in Portsmouth – creating 10 jobs and opening its first branch in the south.

Belgrade Insulations and Drylining, a specialist distributor of insulation and drywall systems, has let the largest unit at Merlin Park, in Airport Service Road, a Grade A speculatively built scheme by national developer Canmoor.

The unit at Merlin Park in Airport Service Road Portsmouth, which has been let by Belgrade Insulations

Belgrade Insulation, established in Northamptonshire in 1976, has seen significant investment since it was acquired in 2010 with the development of the original trading site in Wellingborough and the opening of five new distribution centres in Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth branch is the company’s first venture into the south and branch director Mark Lucking said he was pleased with the move.

He said: ‘We didn’t have any cover in this area before we moved in this site. It has been quiet to start off with but word is starting to get out that we are here.

‘The location is great, it is close to the road network and we have got great access for people coming to collect.

‘We have got a great bunch of people working here too. We are a small team at the moment but we hope to expand as business increases.’

Property consultancy CBRE and joint agents Lambert Smith Hampton announced the letting the 20,772sq ft unit, which opened for business in February.

Guy Leslie, asset manager at Canmoor, said: ‘It shows the strength of the south coast market that large companies are being attracted to the estate from the north of the country.

‘The letting of the largest unit at Merlin Park is a great way to generate further interest in the scheme and we are looking forward to continuing our conversations with potential occupiers.’

Nick Tutton, director and head of industrial agency, CBRE Southampton said the move demonstrates a resilient market on the south coast.

He said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome an established national business to the estate. Attracting an occupier such as Belgrade is a testament to the quality of the estate and we are excited for what promises to be a busy first quarter.’

Also commenting on the deal, Guy Jackson, associate director at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: ‘Merlin Park is a hugely significant development for the region. It is exciting to see such a large brownfield site being brought back into use and now attracting interest from potential occupiers.

‘There remains high demand for good quality industrial and logistics units in the region, and this letting at Merlin Park demonstrates that confidence remains strong.’