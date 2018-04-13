Interiors team’s big refurb

Have your say

A CONSTRUCTION team has begun work on a £1.45m refurbishment.

Amiri Construction, based in Fareham, have been appointed to renovate Linde Material Handling (UK) Ltd in Basingstoke.

Amiri Interiors, a division of the firm, has removed much of the internal walls, fittings and fixtures of the ground floor of one building in preparation to modernise the 13,000 sq ft area.

A new reception, catering area, breakout space, meeting rooms, ancillary spaces and modern toilet facilities will all be built as part of the refit.

Director Mark Vincent said: ‘It’s a great project for our Interiors team that is on target to be completed in July this year.

‘We’re very familiar with the town having carried out two projects, including the Construction Centre, at the Basingstoke College of Technology.’