ALL EYES were on this internationally-recognised street artist as he painted an iconic mural at a Portsmouth hotel.

My Dog Sighs took his cans to the Village Hotel in North Harbour where he spray-painted one of his iconic designs with a Portsmouth theme in the foyer.

Picture: Annabelle Dryden-Smith

He was joined by Highbury College art and design students who came and saw the artwork on Friday September 4 and had the opportunity to ask him questions and take inspiration and advice.

The students will now use their new knowledge to paint their very own mural in the hotel’s gym.

Art and design student Daniel Cole said: ‘I’m inspired to try it myself. It’s good to see the artist and learn more and experience more of his work. It makes me want to be out there and do artwork as well and be a better artist.’

On Sunday October 6, My Dog - also known as Paul - will add the final touch of a city skyline to the painting.

He said: ‘It’s nice to have a local hotel, it’s nice to be working locally, so I wanted to link it to the place that I come from.

‘What’s nice about this project is that I’ve had the opportunity to chat to a bunch of students from Highbury that have been this morning. It’s been good to impart some knowledge.’

The painting was commissioned by the hotel as a way of celebrating the city that has been its home for almost two years.

Staff invited the students along as part of the hotel’s Village Green campaign, which sees staff donate their time or space in the hotel to contribute to the community.

Hotel general manager Mike Horner said: ‘We wanted a local artist to create local artwork to be an inspiration for the kids and for them to have an opportunity to create for the community.’

He will open the doors to his studios, from October 11 until October 13 as part of the Created in Portsmouth open studios event.