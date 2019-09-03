International franchise opens in Portsmouth as MP joins official launch

AN MP welcomed in a new franchise of an international business at their opening in the city.

Signs and graphics specialist firm Fastsigns, in Admiral Park, Airport Service Road in Copnor, had its official launch on Friday, August 31 and was joined by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

The Portsmouth branch now has five members of staff – having employed three new people since it trading started on April 1.

Fastsigns produces signs and graphics for school banners, commercial vehicles, shops, exhibitions, as well as digital graphics and signage.

The firm’s most recent job was providing graphics and signage for a tug used in Portsmouth Harbour.

Glenn Turnbull, who previously ran a CD and DVD production and design firm, Media Matters Technology, is the owner of the franchise, which has 23 branches throughout the UK and 700 across the globe.

He has lived and worked in the city for most of his life.

Mr Turnbull said he was really grateful for the reception the business has had so far, especially from Ms Mordaunt who gave a speech at the opening, wishing the firm the best of luck.

He said: ‘Portsmouth has a vibrant business community which I’m proud to have been a part of for over 20 years.’

John Davies, managing director of the firm, said: ‘The launch of Fastsigns Portsmouth represents tremendous growth for us.

‘Glenn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fastsigns that will see him deliver exceptional service quality to our customers.

‘Portsmouth is a city steeped in history with a thriving business community that plays host to many major company headquarters. It is in a prime location from which to serve businesses across the south coast and beyond.

‘I am certain Glenn will do a terrific job of upholding the Fastsigns brand promise of ensuring quality signage solutions and exceptional service for all customers.’

Sarah Simmons, marketing officer at the city’s branch, said: ‘We love Portsmouth and we are honoured to be opening up in Portsmouth.’