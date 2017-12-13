International hotelier is appointed at Marriott

A NEW general manager with more than 15 years of experience has been appointed at the Marriott Hotel.

Rob Snaith has experience working in properties across Europe and has arrived in Portsmouth to oversee a multi-million pound investment. Having worked for Marriott hotels in Denmark, Germany and across Spain, British-born Rob said he was delighted to start his new role and be back in the city.

Rob said: ‘I am delighted to be in Portsmouth because, from what I have seen and learnt, this city is really hot right now.

‘From sporting events to festivals, to the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth and support for economic development, the future looks bright and Marriott is showing its confidence and support through its multi-million pound investment.

‘From the staff I have met and the talented management that are in place, I am sure that the Marriott Portsmouth will continue its reputation for the best quality hospitality in the area,’ Rob added.

In 2018, the Marriott Portsmouth will see the completion of the renovation of its 174 bedrooms.