International signage firm opens branch in Portsmouth 

NEW life has been brought to an industrial unit that has stood empty for more than a year.

Signage and graphics specialists Fastsigns, an international firm, has opened at 8A Admiral Park, in Airport Service Road.

The Portsmouth branch will be led by Glenn Turnbull, an expert in sales and business management, who successfully runs Media Matters Technology – a firm producing CDs and DVDs for the music and data industries.

Glenn said: ‘Portsmouth has a vibrant business community which I’m proud to have been a part of for over 20 years. I am excited about becoming a part of the Fastsigns UK network and having the opportunity to contribute to the success of local businesses by supporting them with their signage requirements.’

Fastsigns Portsmouth will provide a range of visual communications, signage and graphics, including banners, vehicle wraps, digital signage and graphics for windows, walls, doors and floors and much more. It will also create three jobs.

John Davies, managing director of Fastsigns UK, said: ‘The launch of Fastsigns Portsmouth represents tremendous growth for us.

‘Glenn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fastsigns that will see him deliver exceptional service quality to our customers.

‘Portsmouth is a city steeped in history with a thriving business community that plays host to many major company headquarters. It is in a prime location from which to serve businesses across the south coast and beyond.

‘I am certain Glenn will do a terrific job of upholding the Fastsigns brand promise of ensuring quality signage solutions and exceptional service for all customers.’

Fastsigns was started by Gary Salomon and Bob Schanbaum in 1985 in Dallas, Texas. It now has more than 700 franchised locations in nine countries. For more go to fastsigns.co.uk

