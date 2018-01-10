IT company expands to Portsmouth Technopole

Have your say

A LONG-established IT firm has announced its plans to expand to the Portsmouth area.

Weald was founded nearly 30 years ago in East Sussex by Mike Nelson and Barry St John Poulton.

The team is the latest to sign up to a serviced office at the popular Portsmouth Technopole.

Nick Simon, Weald’s customer success manager for Hampshire, said: ‘The time is now right to expand operations,

‘With our new base at Portsmouth Technopole, which has a buzzing entrepreneurial atmosphere, Weald is ideally located to develop a Hampshire customer base and complement our activities in our traditional heartland of Sussex.’