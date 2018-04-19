IT firm hires legal expert

TAYLOR Made Computer Solutions has appointed a specialist new business development manager.

The move comes as the IT firm, based in Fareham, continues to develop its specialism in the legal sector.

After spending over 20 years working for leading legal software vendors, Rob Hillsdon is joining Taylor Made.

Rob said: ‘Having worked with Taylor Made in the past on joint client projects, it is very exciting to be joining a company with the knowledge, experience and talent to help advise and implement the secure infrastructure needed to face the new challenges that the sector is facing.’

Taylor Made counts many of the south’s big law firms among its client base, including Trethowans, Paris Smith and Coffin Mew.