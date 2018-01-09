IT firm tells of boost from winning our Business Excellence Awards

Overall Business of the Year (Sponsor - Verisona Law)
Large Business of the Year
Medium Business of the Year (Sponsor - Portsmouth City Council)
Small Business of the Year (Sponsor - University of Portsmouth Business School)
Start Up Business of the Year
Business Personality /Achievement of the Year
Retailer of the Year
(Sponsor - Giant Leap)
Community Contribution
(BAE Systems)
Apprentice of the Year/
Employer of the Year
(Sponsor - Norse South East)
Team of the Year
(Sponsor - Havant & South Downs College)
Green Business of the Year
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
International Development of the Year
(Sponsor - Hampshire Chamber of Commerce)
Customer Service Award (Sponsor - Gemma Lighting)
Lifetime Achievement
(Sponsor - Trethowans)