IT manager takes on skydive for good cause 

DARING dad Rhys Meale overcame his fear of heights and completed a sponsored skydive to raise almost £1,000 to help find a cure for diabetes.

The 44-year-old, who is business development manager for IT services provider Aura, jumped out of a plane at 10,000ft to raise funds for the Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF).

Dad-of-two Rhys Meale, 44, from Copnor, on his skydive for the Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation

The cause is close to his heart as Rhys was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 14 and has had to undergo daily insulin injections ever since.

Rhys completed his tandem skydive over Salisbury Plain and raised hundreds of pounds through sponsorship from family, friends and work colleagues.

Rhys, who lives in Copnor, said: ‘It was something that filled me with more than a bit of trepidation as I’m terrible with heights, but I really wanted to do something to help the charity. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me, a little scary, but one I would definitely do again.’

Karen Scott, community fundraiser for DRWF, based on Hayling Island, said: ‘Rhys has been amazing and we are really grateful for his support. We rely on people like Rhys to help raise awareness and fund vital research.’