JAMIE Oliver’s chain of restaurants have appointed administrators, putting up to 1,300 jobs at risk.

The celebrity chef’s Jamie’s Italian company, which used to have a site in Gunwharf Quays, only just staved off collapse two years ago.

Jamie's Italian has appointed administrators. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The chain shut down a number of its restaurants in 2017, including the one in Portsmouth, but has now called in administrators.

Jamie Oliver said: ‘I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

‘I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.’

