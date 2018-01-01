Jason and family are on a roll with popular sandwich franchise

SANDWICH giant Subway has announced ambitious growth targets for the south coast.

The chain plans to grow its portfolio of stores in the region from 109 to 130 by the end of 2018, with the new stores bringing 200 jobs to the south.

Jason Duff owns four stores in Portsmouth and plans to open a fifth store in the new year.

Franchisee Jason explained how a career switch changed his life and described his family’s excitement for their new store.

Jason said: ‘I spent 10 years in a senior corporate role and wanted to move away from this.

‘I didn’t have any experience in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector and it was my daughter who suggested the Subway brand.

‘In 2006 my wife and I opened our first store – at this time I was overseas quite a lot so having my wife on board was invaluable.

‘We now have three additional stores open in Waterlooville, North End and Lakeside Business Park – it certainly keeps us busy, but we both love the pace and freedom being our own bosses brings!

Jason co-owns the sites with his wife Louise. His son and daughter recently joined the business.

The family franchise employs 50 people throughout their stores and they plan to keep on growing.

Jason said: ‘I’m often asked if we will continue opening stores and the simple answer is yes.

‘If you have the right team structure and management in place – and I’m very lucky to have my family behind me – then you have the mobility to continue to grow.

‘We can’t wait to have our fifth store open, which is going to be in a fantastic location.’

Jason credits being involved in every stage of the business for his family’s success in the industry.

He added:‘I think it’s absolutely vital that you experience every role and responsibility in store – from cleaning to making the sandwiches.

‘You need to know what’s involved with every task and this will give you an essential appreciation for each role your staff plays.

‘For the first two years we were hands-on every day at our stores.

‘This has undoubtedly played a crucial part in our ability to grow with the Subway brand.

‘We have fully embraced our family enterprise and very much look forward to our business continuing to grow in the region.’