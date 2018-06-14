Jive dancers set up unique vintage boutique venture in town

LEARNING to dance has brought more than just rhythm to the lives of Katherine Parham and Terri McMaster.

The pair, who met learning to jive in Fareham, are now hoping to find business success with their unique vintage venture Inspired Boutique.

Their Gosport boutique, which sells womens’ clothes from the 40s and 50s, opened on Saturday offering an unusual place for groups to hold events like hen parties or individual shopping trips.

Co-owner Terri, a mum-of-three from Gosport, said: ‘It’s all about the experience.’

The idea came about when mum-of-three Katherine, from Emsworth, started to learn to swing jive and Lindy hop.

After quickly finding her passion for the vintage style, she set up as a sole trader last year selling second-hand items online and the business grew from there.

Katherine met Terri’s husband Steve at a dance and he introduced the two ladies, who hit it off and set about planning their venture – with their sights set on a retail unit. Katherine quit her job in education and Terri, 55, quit her job as a support worker to focus on their business.

When the unit in Priory Road, which has been a wedding dress shop and a massage parlour in the past, became available, the pair immediately signed up.

Katherine, 51, said: ‘It was too good an opportunity to miss.’

The boutique held a busy opening event.

‘It was fabulous, everybody was happy,’ said Katherine.

The boutique is open from 10am until 3pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments at other times are available. Call 07597674424 to book. For more info, visit vintageinspired.co.uk

The pair also take part in many events, such as the Goodwood Revival, the Southwick Revival and the Overlord Show in Denmead.