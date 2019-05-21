Jobs fair to come to Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays  

FIFTEEN brands will be advertising vacancies at a jobs fair when it comes to Portsmouth.

Gunwharf Quays is hosting the fair on June 6, offering part time, full time or seasonal work.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager, said: ‘We regularly host job fairs as we find they provide a great platform for people to discover career options at Gunwharf Quays. We’re passionate about supporting the employment of local people and with over 15 brands with positions up for grabs, we hope to welcome lots more team members to the centre. We rely on our staff to provide the best experience for our customers and the Job Fair is a great chance to meet employers and make the best first impression.’

The fair, organised in partnership with Job Centre Plus and Portsmouth College, will take place between 10am and 1pm.