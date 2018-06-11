Jobs lost as Fabb Sofas in Hedge End closes

FURNITURE store Fabb Sofas has fallen into administration leading to 185 job losses across the country.

The retailer, set up by DFS founder Lord Kirkham, opened its Hedge End store in October 2016. The store, which took over the former Kiddicare unit on the retail park, was the first for the company. It then opened a further eight stores.

The retailer appointed PwC as administrators on Thursday after a failed sale process.

A statement on Fabb’s website said: ‘Since incorporation, the company has grown rapidly to nine stores across England and Scotland.

‘Despite achieving significant revenues in such a short period, the business remained reliant on external funding to support trading losses.

‘Unfortunately, it was not possible to achieve a sale and as such the directors had no option but to appoint administrators to protect the creditors of the company.’

Customers who have paid deposits are advised to contacted their credit card companies or banks. The administrators say they will be writing to others to clarify individual positions.