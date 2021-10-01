The Gunwharf Quays job fair has been running since 2017.

Gunwharf Quays will host the fair on Tuesday, offering part-time, full-time and seasonal work.

The fair will run from 1pm to 4pm and Gunwharf Quays is working with the Portsmouth JobCentre to find the right job for everyone.

During the event, employers will be recruiting candidates to fill entry level to experienced manager positions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Candidates will need to bring their CV along to the fair for the chance to secure their next employment.

Some employers have already signed up to take part in the event, including Adidas, All Saints, Armani and Levi’s.

Centre director Yvonne Clay said: ‘We are delighted to see the return of the jobs fair, offering candidates a variety of positions here at Gunwharf Quays.

‘I have no doubt that the event will be another success and we can’t wait to meet some of our talented future employees.’

SEE ALSO: 5 shops you might not realise have opened at Gunwharf Quays

It will be held at the Gunwharf Quays centre management office, which is next to Pret a Manger and opposite Marks and Spencer.