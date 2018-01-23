Jobs on offer at Gosport employment fair

Have your say

EMPLOYERS from a range of sectors will be attending an annual jobs fair.

This Thursday, 40 exhibitors will be promoting job vacancies and apprenticeships at Gosport Employment and Skills Fair.

Held between 1pm and 7pm at Gosport Leisure Centre, on Forest Way, the free event will have full-time, part-time, night shifts and weekend work for people looking for a change in career.

Different industries will be at the fair including marine, engineering and manufacturing, hospitality and leisure, construction and the armed forces.

The event, organised by Gosport Borough Council, is in its seventh year and is the town’s largest recruitment and careers exhibition.

Councillor Stephen Philpott, chairman of the council’s economic development board, said: ‘This is the ideal event for anyone looking for work or a change of direction.

‘It’s great because residents can meet employers and talk to them face to face.

‘We’re delighted to be able to bring local employers and residents together under one roof.’