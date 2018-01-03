Jodie scoops an award after just a year in business

A WOMAN who launched a family-run recruitment firm has won an industry award.

Jodie Rafferty won Best Candidate Experience at the 2017 IRP Awards.

Jodie joined the industry 13 years ago, and launched Rafferty Resourcing in 2016 in Waterlooville, providing permanent and contract staff to businesses throughout Hampshire.

The IRP Awards are the only recruitment sector awards hosted by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. The awards present a platform to celebrate the successes of recruitment professionals and companies in the UK.

Jodie said: ‘I am thrilled and still in shock. For a small family-owned business, in our first year of trading to be selected above some of the biggest players in the recruitment industry is just amazing and I am delighted that we have been recognised for our levels of candidate care.’

The winners were announced at the IRP Awards ceremony last month.

Rafferty Resourcing has become a thriving family business based on reputation, with offices in Waterlooville, Lymington and Basingstoke, and Jodie is proud to say she’s never had to make a sales call.

Jodie’s winning entry showed her understanding of what her customers need.

The judges were impressed with solid examples of Jodie consistently going above and beyond to prove her candidates are the right people for a job, as well as going the extra mile to support them on a personal level. Jodie’s support doesn’t stop once her candidates are placed – she makes sure to help them settle into the job too.

REC chief executive Kevin Green said: ‘The winners deserve a huge amount of credit and can be held up as the leading lights within recruitment.

‘In 2017 we received a record number of high calibre entries, and everyone on the shortlist should be proud of their work, which is driving up standards and professionalism in recruitment.’