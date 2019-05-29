John Lewis department store Knight & Lee in Southsea announces closure date

JOHN Lewis has announced the date its Knight & Lee store in Southsea will close.

The department store has been trading for more than 85 years from Southsea’s Palmerston Road – but announced earlier this year that it will shut this summer citing a ‘unique combination of factors’ including significant investment required and the opportunity to sell the property freehold.

Knight and Lee Closure at Palmerston Rd, Southsea'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Customers received a letter this week, saying the store will close at 5pm on Saturday, July 13.

John Smith, head of branch, said: ‘As we prepare to close Knight & Lee & Partners, for myself and the team this is a sad time. However, we have thoroughly enjoyed the years we have spent together and greatly appreciate the support you gave us as we grew our business in Southsea. From us all it’s final thank you.’