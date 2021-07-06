Join The News online to round off the first ever Portsmouth and District Business Week

Aaron Butson from HSDC will be taking part

The question and answer session will be hosted by editor Mark Waldron, who will be in conversation with key figures from the local business community from 11am to noon on Friday. Mark and his guests will be looking back on the highlights of the week and reflecting on The News Business Excellence Awards, which will have taken place the previous evening at The Guildhall.

Among those taking part are Cllr Ben Dowling (Portsmouth City Council), Aaron Butson (Portsmouth Business Strategy Leadership Group), Emma Weatherstone (Shaping Portsmouth), David Mitchard (BAE Systems), Peter Hooley (University of Portsmouth) and Catherine Austen (Queens Hotel). There will also be winning companies from the awards.

Mr Waldron said: 'The event will be informal and fun, meeting our guests over coffee the morning after the night of our major business excellence awards celebrations. It gives us a chance to reflect on what a great city we have as a place to do business.'

The event is being held in partnership with The Queens Hotel in Southsea. To watch it go to The News' Facebook page on Friday at 11am.

Portsmouth and District Business Week was organised by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and the Portsmouth Business Strategy Leadership Group. It launched on Monday and has been bringing together key partner stakeholders across the city and neighbouring business communities to share their expertise, advice and know-how in a grand celebration of enterprise.