The young owners of a sweet shop have revealed their struggles with the threat of closure looming if business does not pick up.

Isaac White, 20, and Grace Inns, 19, from Purbrook, opened the Jolly Jellies store in Waterlooville in December last year after establishing a customer base online. The young entrepreneurs took the plunge in opening a physical store in one of the refurbished units in Wellington Way amid the town’s regeneration (video of the opening can be found embedded in this article).

After a busy opening couple of months, the duo have faced a quiet spell with Isaac revealing they would have closed within six months if not for their online orders and bookings at local event.

Not wanting to hide their struggles before it is too late, they posted a message on social media revealing how they will have to close by the new year if something doesn't change.

Isaac said: “It is a use it or lose it situation. We just wanted people to know, we are in a situation where if it doesn't pick up we will have to shut by the new year. We have done one year in here and that could be it, which would be horrible.

“A lot of businesses are struggling. The high street is still dead, without social media and events, I wouldn't have lasted six months, that is how bad the footfall is.”

Isaac White, Grace Inns and Archie Taylor display some of the sweet boxes available at the opening of Jolly Jellies in December 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (101224-7576)

Halloween has brought an influx of customers to the shop but Grace revealed they have a lot of catching up to do with neither able to pay themselves since opening.

Isaac said: “We’re holding on. We have got great regulars but we need more of them. So many people still do not know we are here but we are doing what we can, it’s hard.”

The post on Facebook has seen a number of people rally round the business, it is a response that has blown them away. Grace said: “We have had a lot people messaging us, people in the community offering to do leaflet drops for us and even accountants offering business advice.

“The major problem seems to be that people don’t know we are here, we don’t seem to have the outreach we thought we had.”

Isaac and Grace are hoping there is still time to turn it around and are looking to engage the local community as much as possible. That includes a Trick or Treat event on Friday, with children and families able to head to the shop from 5pm for Halloween fun including a best costume competition.

In their social post, the business owners confirmed they would be fighting until the end. The post said: “Unfortunately not something we wanted to have to say so soon, but it’s looking very likely Jolly Jellies will close in the new year. Obviously we are still looking at this and trying our hardest to do what we can but we didn’t want to leave our customers in the dark until the very last minute.

“With our running costs we just genuinely don’t take enough profit to run our shop, let alone pay us some kind of wage, which is devastating to say out loud. We are going to keep pushing and keep trying to get our name out there and do everything we can to keep us open.

“We aren’t taking this as a loss, or a fail, we were 18 and 19 when we opened our shop and knew how hard this was going to be. We knew what could potentially happen, but until then we will keep trying our hardest.”