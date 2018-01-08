Judges on the lookout for top pies and sausages for Hampshire-wide meat contest

Have your say

AN ANNUAL contest celebrating the county’s most talented butchers is set to return.

Hampshire Fare is urging producers to enter their top meaty goods into its Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition.

The fixture will descend on Eastleigh College on February 14 and 15, with judges set to rate entries across 12 categories – including Traditional Pork Sausage, Hampshire Sausage and Hot and Cold-eating Pies.

Awards will handed out to lucky winners on March 1.

To enter – by February 2 – visit hampshirefare.co.uk or call (023) 8073 3830.