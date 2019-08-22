Julie worked her way up from the bottom and is now the boss of her own independent care agency

A CARER who worked her way up from the bottom of the industry has opened her own independent care agency.

Julie Blyth, from Fareham, worked in the care industry for 12 years, taking on every role there was and can now call herself the boss.

The 31-year-old has just opened Willow Domiciliary Care on Lee-on-the-Solent high street, making her one of the youngest owners of an independent care agency in the country.

She started off as a care worker for Dee’s Domiciliary care services at 19 and worked her way through the roles.

Willow is a new independent care provider regulated by the Care Quality Commission, providing and delivering care to people in Fareham, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent.

They specialise in care for the elderly, disabled and end-of-life care at the individual’s home and undertake duties to suit the needs of the individual, from 24-hour live-in care to daily domestic duties.

Julie’s inspiration for becoming a carer came from her niece Nikita, who was born with epilepsy and cerebral palsy and sadly lost her mum during childbirth.

Julie wanted to do something to help people who were in similar situations as Nikita and had some background knowledge from caring for her.

Nikita sadly passed away last year aged 13, which gave Julie the push to launch Willow.

She launched the new business on August 17, joined by the Mayors of Fareham and Gosport, as well as close friends and family and other health care professionals in the area.

Julie said: ‘It was so amazing, the turnout was overwhelming. Buzzing is and understatement.

‘With all my heart and soul I am feeling very overwhelmed with everyone and the messages, visitors, Mayors, local papers and gifts. The amount of people that have taken an interest in Willow and the friends and family that arrived is unreal!’

Willow’s main ethos is to charge clients less for the care they receive and pay staff more for the care they give.

Julie is recruiting carers and support staff to work with her at the branch.