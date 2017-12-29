Justin pushed to the limit on four-day Iceland charity trek

Have your say

A BUSINESS development manager is celebrating after completing an exhausting four-day trek through tricky terrain, blizzards and blinding sun.

Despite running out of water and facing sub-zero conditions, Justin White managed to raise £3,000 for his chosen charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and described the experience as ‘completely mind-blowing’.

Justin trekked across three of Iceland’s largest volcanoes for charity and said that the experience left him feeling like a ‘man on top of the world’.

Justin works at Coffin Mew, a law firm with offices in Portsmouth, Gosport and beyond.

His expedition involved navigating across the still-a-ctive Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which erupted in 2010.

Working out of the firm’s Lakeside branch, the business manager said that while some might let their age stop them from completing a gruelling challenge, he felt quite the opposite.

He said: ‘My age is what inspired me to take up this challenge.

‘I was 50 this year and haven’t done a great deal for charity, so thought this would be a great opportunity. Age doesn’t matter. 50 is the new 30!’

To prepare for the mammoth task, Justin spent six months in training.

This included three months of intensive gym training, which saw the manager arriving at the gym at 5am most mornings.

He said: ‘This came up as a challenge and I wanted to push myself to the limit’

Justin said that the experience and beautiful scenery has left him wanting to take part in more expeditions for charity.

He added: ‘Don’t get me wrong, it was brutal. At one point we ran out of water and we experienced -25C temperatures.

‘But it wasn’t all hard work. Iceland is mind-blowing.

‘I could see for miles above the clouds with hundreds of volcanoes surrounding me.’

After a 13-hour hike across a glacier, Justin was one of just a small group of people to make it to the summit of Eyjafjallajökull.

He said: ‘The independent St Wilfrid’s Hospice is an enormously worthwhile cause that is close to my heart. The support for my expedition has been great and means the world to me.’