Kendall will ‘continue to flourish’

CONSTRUCTION materials supplier Aggregate Industries has acquired a fellow aggregate and ready-mix concrete supplier.

The firm has acquired the Kendall Group, which has operations in Portsmouth, Fareham and further afield.

François Pétry CEO of Aggregate Industries said: ‘Kendall Group perfectly complements our existing activities.

‘The company has a great track record, employs great people and shares our dedication to providing our customers with high quality products and services.’

Richard Kendall, director of Kendall Group, said: ‘We have always been a family-run business.

‘It was very important to us to find a company to take over Kendall’s who would take care of both the business and the people we have nurtured for almost 100 years.

‘I believe that we found this in Aggregate Industries and I look forward to watching the Kendall Group continue to flourish under their ownership.’