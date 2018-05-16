Kicking off volunteers’ week

Have your say

COMMUNITY FIRST members will visit Havant Tesco in June to celebrate the start of Volunteers’ week.

Volunteers from the organisation’s Positive Pathways team will be on hand from 10am to 1pm on June 10 to raise awareness of the benefits of its employee volunteer scheme.

Volunteers’ week recognises the 23 million people who volunteer across the UK.

Positive Pathways members support local organisations and causes through its volunteering project.

Volunteers help third parties to improve social, communication and practical skills and assist them in becoming more involved in the community.

On the day, customers will be able to ask questions and check out local volunteer opportunities. To find out more, visit cfirst.org.uk.