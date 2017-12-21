King Street Tavern in extension

PLANNING permission has been granted for an upstairs extension to go ahead at the King Street Tavern.

The pub, on King Street in Southsea, is run by landlord Sean Marshall and a silent partner.

Permission has now been agreed for a first floor drinking and dining room to be refurbished and opened to the public.

Sean said: ‘We always planned to extend, but our menu and our Sunday roasts are so popular that we don’t have room for everybody! So it’s the perfect time to do so.

‘The upstairs space will be a lovely, exclusive area for people to enjoy taster evenings and events. We plan on inviting top gin suppliers to host, for example. We’re looking forward to holding dedicated events for our customers.’